Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 221,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 69.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 767.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 165,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 146,669 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

ET opened at $5.92 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

