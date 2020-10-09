Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 326 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

