Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

