Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

