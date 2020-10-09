Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 230 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Progressive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

