Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,429 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

