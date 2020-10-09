Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 395 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

