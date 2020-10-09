Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 39,519 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,519 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

MSFT opened at $210.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,593.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

