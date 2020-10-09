Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

