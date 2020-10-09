Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.