Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

NYSE:STM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

