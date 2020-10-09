Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $382.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.59. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.19.

About ROCKWOOL International A/S

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

