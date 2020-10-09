Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

About KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

