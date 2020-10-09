Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 4,755 Shares

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $124,723.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,056.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20.

Morphic stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Morphic Holding has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

