Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) Insider John Percival Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) insider John Percival purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,500.00 ($34,642.86).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Musgrave Minerals Company Profile

Musgrave Minerals Limited operates as a gold and base metal exploration and development company in Australia. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel. It primarily focuses on the Cue Project in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

