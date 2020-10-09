Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MJWNF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

