Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.