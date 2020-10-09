Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NTRA opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $74.47.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,063.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,607 shares of company stock valued at $32,077,122 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Natera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

