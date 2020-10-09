National Bank Financial Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$41.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

