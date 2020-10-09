National Bank Financial Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$68.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

TFI International stock opened at C$62.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.20. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$60.67.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total transaction of C$3,143,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$237,162,098.70.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

