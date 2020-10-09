Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.11 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 127.3% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 360,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 202,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $2,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $970,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

