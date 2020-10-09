Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $265.11 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

