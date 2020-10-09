Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NLS. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

NLS stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.00 million, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

