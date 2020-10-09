Needham & Company LLC Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $47.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 322,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.