Needham & Company LLC Boosts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $36.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

