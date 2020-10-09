Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

