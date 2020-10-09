Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Citigroup

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSCO opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nesco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nesco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,943 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

