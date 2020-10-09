Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:NSCO opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.03. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.00.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

