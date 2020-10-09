New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Visa by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 45.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

