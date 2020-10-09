New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $2,496,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,020,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

EQT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

