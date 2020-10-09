New England Research & Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $843,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,143,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,715,000 after acquiring an additional 176,393 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,757,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 324,237 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.21.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

