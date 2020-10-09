New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 64.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in L3Harris by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

