New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

