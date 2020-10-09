New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

