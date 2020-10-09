New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

Shares of VRSK opened at $184.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.