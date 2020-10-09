New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 253,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPM stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

