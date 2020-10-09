New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $37.42 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.