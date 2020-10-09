Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Nextdecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

