Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.85. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

