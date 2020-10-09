NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 75,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $9,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,394,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NKE stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIKE by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

