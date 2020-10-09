Niobio Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $31,071.56 and $204.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

