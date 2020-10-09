NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $19.42 on Friday. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

