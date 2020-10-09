Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.03 ($4.74).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

