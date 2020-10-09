Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

NYSE:NSC opened at $216.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

