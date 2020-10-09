Northcoast Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after buying an additional 332,986 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after buying an additional 297,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,251,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $262,635.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,913.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

