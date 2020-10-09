Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

