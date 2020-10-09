Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $319.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

