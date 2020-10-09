Nucleus Vision Price Down 2% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $62,905.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,757,766 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BITBOX, Huobi, Bittrex, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, WazirX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Koinex, CoinBene and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

