NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.51.

NVIDIA stock opened at $553.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.16 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.24. The firm has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

