NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Sell” at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $519.51.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $553.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.24. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $179.16 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

